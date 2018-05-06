Kerala custodial death: Three 'real' culprits surrender in court, say Sreejith was innocent

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bringing more embarrassment to the state police department, three persons surrendered before the Aluva Judicial Magistrate Court on Saturday submitting they were the 'real' culprits in C M Vasudevan's house attack case at Varappuzha and S R Sreejith, who died in police custody, had no role in it.

The three, who reached the court giving the police a slip and identified themselves as Sajith, Vibin and Thulasidas, said Sreejith was not in the gang which attacked Vasudevan's house on April 6. They also submitted Thulasidas has been known as Sreejith and the police picked up victim Sreejith after mistaking him for Thulasidas.

The three were remanded in custody for 14 days. Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) moved a petition to get them in custody for a detailed interrogation. It was earlier confirmed by the SIT that Sreejith was mistakenly taken into custody. The SIT also launched a probe into the two anonymous letters received by Sreejith’s family members, threatening them with dire consequences if they did not withdraw their complaint in the case.

It had also found most of those who were taken into custody by the police were innocent. Earlier, Vasudevan's son had clarified all details of the case would come out if the real culprits in the case were nabbed.

Police sources said the three who surrendered on Saturday were on the run after Vasudevan committed suicide. They initially went to Thodupuzha and later to Coorg in Karnataka.

