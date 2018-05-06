Lack of coordination hurts tribal welfare programmes in Kerala

Home States Kerala

Literacy Mission has made a slew of recommendations to the government on further improving the lives of tribals.

KOZHIKODE: Using feedback from Adivasis while implementing social literacy programmes, the State Literacy Mission has made a slew of recommendations to the government on further improving the lives of tribals.

The feedback received during the social literacy training programme for tribal instructors has proved vital in identifying the immediate development needs of tribals. The recent lynching of Madhu, an Adivasi youth in Attappadi, had prompted authorities to go for an introspection on existing development projects.
According to Literacy Mission authorities, a recurring complaint was about the lack of coordination in the implementation of developmental programmes. Though there is no dearth of welfare programmes, they usually do not meet the targets as each project works on different tangents.

“One of the major recommendations in the report submitted to the government is the immediate need for coordinated action for the welfare of tribals. The literacy and equivalency programmes, which have been well-received by Adivasis, need to be extended to all tribal settlements,” said Literacy Mission director P S Sreekala.

The Literacy Mission’s report urges local bodies and the Tribal Welfare Department to earmark separate funds to implement equivalency courses up to higher secondary level in all tribal settlements. 

Providing at least two newspapers and periodicals in each tribal settlement, setting up of libraries under the aegis of the State Library Council and providing digital educational aids have also been recommended.
In order to hone the artistic talent of tribals, the Sahitya Akademi, Lalithakala Akademi and Chalachitra Academy should be asked to conduct periodic camps and training programmes at tribal settlements, recommends the report.

Financial support for setting up small scale vocational units and farming should be provided. Societies should be formed to collect local produce from tribal settlements and ensure them a better market price.

