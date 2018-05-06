Latvian woman's death: Police suspect involvement of more persons

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of the Latvian woman at Panathura near Thiruvallam has said more people could be involved in the case and they were interrogating the arrested persons to get more facts. The evidence collection at the crime spot will be conducted only after three days, sources said.

Speaking to Express J K Dinil, Fort ACP, said the police suspect the involvement of more persons in the case and efforts were on to get more details from the arrested persons. “So far, we can say only two persons are involved and they have been arrested. We are interrogating them to check whether more people are involved. There is a possibility someone could have helped the accused in the crime. If it is proved more people are involved, then the probe will move in that direction,” Dinil said.

Meanwhile, the accused will be brought in to the crime spot and Kovalam for evidence collection only later after a detailed interrogation. “Firstly, we need to interrogate the accused in detail. Then only, we can move on to the part of evidence collection,” Dinil added.

On Thursday, two accused, Umesh and Udayan were arrested by the police for raping and murdering the 33-year-old Latvian tourist in a mangrove forest at Panamuttom near Thiruvallam. The police were granted custody of the accused on Friday after producing them before the magistrate at Neyyattinkara Judicial First Class Court.

The crime took place after drugging the woman and bringing her to the place in a fiber boat. The accused had criminal antecedents of involving in rape and unnatural sex in the past.

No CPM connection

The CPM district leadership denied the allegation of accused’s party connection.CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan on Saturday refuted the allegation the accused involved in the case had a stint with the party in the past. Earlier, several posts on social media went viral alleging the accused was a member of DYFI and the party had hidden the fact. “ The allegations doing the rounds are false to the core. We do not have information to prove the accused are party members. It could be a ploy by the BJP district leadership to tarnish the image of the CPM. In fact, the people won’t believe such allegations,” said Nagappan.