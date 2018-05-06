'Marxism should be defined as per current world order'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marxian ideologies which are relevant even today should be interpreted, as per the current world order. Left intellectuals should take on the task of presenting these timeless ideals in tune with contemporary times, said former bureaucrat D Babu Paul.

Speaking after accepting the book ‘Marx and the Pope’ written by Sebastian Paul from CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan here on Saturday, Babu Paul opined that Marxian views should be interpreted and applied according to the present world order. Marxian ideologies are not meant for the financially weak sections alone, he further said.

Even after several years, Marxist ideologies continue to inspire the world, said Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, inaugurating the Marx book fest organised by Chintha Publications in connection with 200th birth anniversary of Karl Marx. It is one of the ideologies that has influenced many across the globe.

Referring to Marxian views and his observations on capitalism and its growth, Kodiyeri said these ideals become all the more relevant in the present scenario. Marxian views have clearly put forth the thought that socialism is the only alternative to capitalism. “It is a continuously developing ideology. Marxian views have tremendously contributed to the formation of the Kerala society,” Kodiyeri said.

Marxian views on capitalism and their different aspects need not always be viewed as predictions, but can be termed as warnings and indications about the future, said T N Seema, vice-chairperson, Haritha Keralam Mission.Contrary to the general view, Marx has elaborated on the exploitation of the environment as well as women issues and their link to capitalism. A re-reading of Marxist ideologies will shed light into the inner complexities of capitalism and how these ideologies are still relevant in a complex social scenario.

Referring to the work ‘Marx and the Pope’, Seema pointed at the similarity between humanist ideologies. Marxist views on redistribution of wealth are also shared by the Pope who announced that the Church should stand with the financially weaker sections, Seema said.

Though many predicted the end of Marxism, post the Soviet Union collapse, Marxist ideologies continue to inspire the world in many ways, opined Professor V N Murali, while speaking on the occasion.

“Marxian views have a scientific base. It is also an ideology of hope. Its relevance has not decreased even today,” Murali said. At a time when communal politics has grown to frightening proportions, with the head of the nation declaring a Hindu Rashtra by 2024, Marxian views on religion have become all the more significant and timely, he added.

The Christian community in Kerala is clueless about the major changes happening in the Vatican, said Sebastian Paul. “The Pope has stressed upon the need to look into violations against the environment. But the Christian community here are not aware of such changes,” he opined, while adding that there is a need for the Church and the Christian community here to understand such new developments.

Centre has to invite Pope to India: Kodiyeri

The Central Government neither has the frame of mind nor the outlook to invite the Pope to India, criticised Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. “Though the Pope visited Myanmar and Bangladesh, he was not invited to India. Being the head of a nation, he can visit India only after an invite from the Central government,” said Kodiyeri, while referring to the efforts made by the state govenrnment to bring the Pope to India.