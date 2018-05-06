Soumya murder case: Kerala government to wind up departmental proceedings against Dr Unmesh

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Finally, Dr A K Unmesh, former asst. professor at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, who had plunged into controversies for making a contradictory statement in the court on the post-mortem report of the sensational Soumya murder case, during its trail, can now heave a sigh of relief. His seven-year long ordeal came to an end with the government deciding to wind up the departmental proceedings against him.

The Health and Family Welfare Department issued an order winding up the disciplinary action against Dr Unmesh, now asst. professor at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, accepting the inquiry report submitted by medical education joint director Dr Sreekumary and taking in to account the observations of the Vigilance Court.

Responding to the government Unmesh said the decision gave him great relief.

“I feel happy truth won finally. However, one more inquiry is pending with regard to the case under the direct observation of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thrissur. I will be more happy once the court also exonerates me,” he said.

The basis of the case commenced when Unmesh disowned the post-mortem report in the Fast Track Court during the trial on October 10, 2011, stating the report did not contain his signature and showed modifications from the one prepared and signed by him and Dr Rajendra Prasad, who led the post-mortem examination.

The prosecution had submitted the report submitted by the then Head of the Forensic Department at Thrissur Government MCH, Dr Sherly Vasu, stating that she conducted the post-mortem. However, Unmesh countered in the court it was he, and not Dr Sherly, who conducted the autopsy of Soumya, which triggered a controversy that he was favouring the defense.

The court had held that “Dr Unmesh on being picked and chosen by the defense, had come to the court intentionally hand in glove with them to save the accused from legal punishment.”Following this, Unmesh was placed under suspension on November 14, 2011, and a departmental inquiry was launched led by former JDME Dr Ashalatha.

When the government had decided to end the proceedings against Unmesh by cutting down his two annual increments in December 2014, he approached the High Court.

Based on a query from PSC and court’s directive, the government launched a second inquiry by the then JDME Dr Sreekumari, who submitted a report stating “there was no evidence to prove Unmesh had intentionally attended the court hand in glove with defense and had tendered false evidence before the court.” The government accepted this report.