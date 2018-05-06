Home States Kerala

Things that should never happen has happened: Justice Kurien Joseph on rejection of collegium's decision to elevate Justice KM Joseph

Justice Joseph pointed out that never in the history of the judiciary that a name recommended by the collegium was sent back.

Published: 06th May 2018 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Justice Kurien Joseph responds to queries after a book launch function at Kochi. (Express Photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior judge of the Supreme Court Justice Kurien Joseph on Sunday expressed his anguish over the centre's decision to return the name of Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court KM Joseph for elevation as a judge of the apex court saying, "things that should never happen has happened and such things should never happen".

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a book launch function here, Justice Joseph, who is a member of the Supreme Court collegium, said the collegium meeting is scheduled to be held this week where serious discussions will be made to analyse the current situation.

Justice Joseph was in Kochi to release the autobiography of former MP Thampan Thomas at the Ernakulam Town Hall, titled 'Thulika, Thoomba, Jail Pinne Parliamentum' ('Pen, Hoe, Jail and then Parliament'). Justice Joseph pointed out that never in the history of the judiciary that a name recommended by the collegium was sent back.

The current standoff between the Centre and the Judiciary came to a head when on April 26 the Centre rejected the Supreme Court collegium's unanimous recommendation to elevate KM Joseph as a judge in the Supreme Court. The Centre had approved another recommendation of the collegium, of appointing senior lawyer Indu Malhotra as an SC judge.

Justice Joseph said the collegium meeting later this week will discuss the situation prevailing within the collegium and why such situations arise.

KV Thomas MP, presided over the meeting while writer and critic MK Sanu made the introductory remarks. Former legislator Sebastian Paul also attended the function.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court SC Collegium KM Joseph Supreme Court justice Kurein Joseph

Comments

More from this section
EVM, Voting

Kerala's Chengannur bypoll: Triangular contest between LDF, UDF, BJP

Unkept promises: Government stance irks Kerala Medical Officers’ Association

'Marxism should be defined as per current world order'

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats