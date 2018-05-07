Blueprint for Kerala Cancer Care Grid on the cards

Dileep V Kumar By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Considering the spike in cancer cases in the state, the government had unveiled a plan in December to establish the Kerala Cancer Care Grid (KCCG). Now, the state has tasked Cochin Cancer and Research Centre (CCRC) director Moni K Abraham to come up with a proposal to speed up the implementation of the ambitious project.The documentation of cancer burden will undergo a sea change as the Health Department plans to embark on a district-level cancer burden survey in Ernakulam.

“The KCCG is still in its concept level. While assessing its implementation at a high-level meeting, it was decided to instruct the CCRC director to come up with a proposal after holding talks with private players who offer cancer treatment,” said Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan.He said it will be only after the submission of the said report that the KCCG will be formally launched.

The KCCG, a voluntary association of hospitals engaged in cancer care in the state, aims to improve the quality and access in cancer treatment. While mulling the KCCG idea, it was stipulated that a State Cancer Control Board with the health secretary, directors of Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cancer Centre, Malabar Cancer Centre and the CCRC, director of health services, director of medical education and others will have to be set up. It has also been proposed that a directory of all centres (public and private) that provide cancer care will be prepared.

“The basic idea is to offer these institutions a chance to become part of the KCCG and form a partnership. Then we will set a treatment protocol for the 10 most common cancers in Kerala. All centres that are part of the grid will be asked to follow the standard treatment protocol and referral criteria developed after consultation with the government,” said an official with the Health Directorate.

At the same time, taking note of the apparent increase in cancer patients in the state, the Health Department has floated the idea of initiating a realistic documentation of cancer burden as it proposes a district-level survey of cancer prevalence, where Ernakulam will become the first district in the state to carry out such a survey.CCRC superintendent P G Balagopal said as the existing population-based cancer registry and hospital-based cancer registry are more or less abstruse to understand the cancer burden, a district-wise cancer registry is expected to provide a vivid picture.

