Injured allege negligence; Devaswom begs to differ

Three out of four victims say temple authorities reneged on pledge 

Published: 07th May 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

The main fireworks display of the Thrissur Pooram held at the Thekkinkad Maidan early on Saturday morning | Albin Mathew

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: One of Kerala’s favourite festival, the Thrissur Pooram, concluded with as much fanfare and revelry. Everyone who witnessed the pooram was happy.Everyone except the four persons injured in the April 23 sample fireworks display, that is.Almost two weeks since the mishap, the police are yet to register a case. Moreover, the injured persons are also alleging of negligence on the part of the authorities concerned.

A brief recap, first. On April 23, an aerial firecracker misfired and exploded near the crowd standing in the vicinity of MO Road. Four people were injured in the sample display, which was conducted under proper supervision of the district administration and the city police.The injured were Pauly from Thrissur, Shahul Hamid and Hamsa from Malappuram and Thirumalai Sami from Palani. They were first rushed to the General Hospital and then to the Mulankunnathukavu Medical College Hospital. Pauly, 48, who was admitted to the ICU, got discharged last week. He is hearing and speech-impaired. One of his close relatives alleged the Paramekkavu Devaswom authorities did not keep their promise of bearing his treatment expenses. 

“The family contacted the authorities concerned seeking financial aid as promised. None cared to respond,” said the relative, adding Pauly was also being treated for bone marrow cancer at the Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.Shahul Hamid alleged he lost his hearing partially and had to postpone his return journey to the Gulf owing to the treatment.“The Devaswom authorities promised to bear the treatment expenses, but nobody contacted us,” he alleged. The police had taken his statement, he said.

Recalling the days’s events, Hamid maintained they were all standing behind the barricade at Swaraj Round, while the police were standing on the other side, restricting people’s entry.
East CI K C Sethu said while a case was not registered, they were looking into the matter. City police commissioner Rahul R Nair said the injured were standing in the restricted area and hence a case could not be filed.

Paramekkavu Devaswom secretary Rajesh Gopalakrishnan said compensation for one of the injured persons was given, while they were yet to look into the other cases. He said the temple authorities suspected foul play in the mishap and that people somehow entered the restricted area.“We suspect some kind of conspiracy behind the accident as there is no evidence the fireworks display went wrong from our side. It is also questionable how only four persons got injured when the aerial item exploded beyond the restricted 100 m. The statements by the injured are also misleading. We have urged the Collector to inquire into what went wrong,” he said.

The Devaswom authorities received a notice on April 24 seeking explanation on the incident. They sought time for furnishing the explanation as the pooram was to take place on April 25. “The temple authorities expressed their concern over the misguided allegations and sought a proper investigation into the entire incident,” he said. The District Collector was unavailable for comments.Meanwhile, Heritage Animal Task Force chairman V K Venkitachalam alleged that the fireworks display associated with Thrissur Pooram violated a series of laws and guidelines, including animal rights and explosives guidelines.

TAGS
Thrissur Pooram

