Home States Kerala

Kerala: 40-yr-old man held for sending obscene pictures to minor girl

The Kochi City Police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly sending obscene pictures to a minor girl via social media.

Published: 07th May 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City Police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly sending obscene pictures to a minor girl via social media. The arrested is Pradeep Kumar, a native of Pathirappilly in Alappuzha, who used to send indecent pictures to a 13-year-old girl from Maradu through a fake profile. Besides sending pictures, he also demanded the girl to send her pictures in compromising positions, said police officers.

 A preliminary probe revealed that the girl got in touch with the accused using her father’s mobile phone. 
The accused has been booked under provisions of the IT Act and the POCSO Act and was remanded in judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Kerala: Activists decry move to parade partially blind elephant

Kerala: Violators of jumbo rules face tough punishment

Injured allege negligence; Devaswom begs to differ

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats