Kerala: 40-yr-old man held for sending obscene pictures to minor girl

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City Police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly sending obscene pictures to a minor girl via social media. The arrested is Pradeep Kumar, a native of Pathirappilly in Alappuzha, who used to send indecent pictures to a 13-year-old girl from Maradu through a fake profile. Besides sending pictures, he also demanded the girl to send her pictures in compromising positions, said police officers.

A preliminary probe revealed that the girl got in touch with the accused using her father’s mobile phone.

The accused has been booked under provisions of the IT Act and the POCSO Act and was remanded in judicial custody.