Kerala: Activists decry move to parade partially blind elephant

The legendary jumbo which electrified the crowds at festival venues with its arresting presence, now has animal activists campaigning against the move to parade it during a temple procession.

Published: 07th May 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Techikottukavu Ramachandran, the legendary jumbo which electrified the crowds at festival venues with its arresting presence, now has animal activists vociferously campaigning against the move to parade it during a temple procession here on Monday. They alleged the elephant owned by Thrissur-based Thechikkottukavu Peramangalathu Devaswom is in  ‘musth’ and it is illegal to parade the elephant — it is scheduled to lead the procession at the Sreekrishnaswamy temple at Mukhathala here — in such a condition. 

“The 54-year-old elephant is partially blind and it will be a violation of the rules to parade Ramachandran. The owners and the so-called elephant enthusiasts are not interested in the animal’s welfare,” said Rajeev Kurup, Animal Welfare Officer. Kurup alleged the elephant had  been taken to several temple festivals in the scorching summer heat with the authorities’ tacit approval. But the temple authorities say they have the necessary approval.

“There will be 25 elephants, including Ramachandran, for the procession. We have got the nod and the procession will be held as per the rules and regulations,” said Santhosh Kumar Gurujyothi, Temple Committee president. The District Captive Elephants’ Monitoring Committee chaired by the District Collector is the  authority concerned for granting the necessary approval. A complaint lodged by the animal activists did not elicit any response from the district administration and Collector S Karthikeyan did not respond to phone calls.

Techikottukavu Ramachandran

