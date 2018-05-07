Kerala: Black magic invoked at VM Sudheeran’s home will not dim his ‘spirits’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader and former KPCC chief VM Sudheeran’s security entourage filed a report with the police after they found objects suspected to be used for ‘black magic’ on the premises of his residence at Gowreesapattom on Sunday morning. As per the veteran Congress leader, the security men guarding his house noticed a bottle lying at the foot of a plantain tree during their routine inspection.

Upon uncorking it, they found replicas of eyes, legs and arms, several copper sheets inscribed with an unknown script and a few white pebbles. Sudheeran has been provided with police security cover during the UDF rule after the suspicious movement of people were noticed near his residence ever since he took a firm stand against the reopening of bars. Sudheeran said he had scant belief in superstition but chose to intimate the police as it was for the ninth time that objects which are usually put to use in ‘black magic’ were found placed in his land.

“Neither my family nor I find this a threat to our safety because we don’t believe in superstition. I consider this a futile exercise and feel sorry for those who indulge in such activities in this modern era,” he said.

When Sudheeran was the state Congress chief in 2014, similar objects were first recovered from the premises of his residence. Sudheeran suspects the involvement of anti-social elements behind the incident.“There are people who make a living by creating paranoia in the minds of people.

They make money by claiming they can reverse the effects of black magic. I felt I should use this incident to highlight among the public the presence of such elements and hence the police were intimated,” he said. The matter has been intimated to the Medical College police. Senior officers said they will enhance police patrol in the locality.