Kerala Financial Corporation expects to recover Rs 200 crore through first loan adalat 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) has received about 500 applications for its first-ever loan settlement adalat scheduled on May 8. The adalat is expected to fetch anything between Rs100 and Rs 200 crore to the corporation.The adalat is expected to help the corporation to clean up its balance sheet. The NPA burden of KFC stands at Rs 700 crore from 2,000 accounts. The settlement adalat will be chaired by a retired district judge.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac will inaugurate the adalat at the KFC head office on Tuesday at 10 am. The corporation is also organising a business conclave at the Mascot Hotel here on May 8 and 9. At the conclave, the corporation will unveil its revamped credit policy. The KFC recently adopted a base rate system of 9.50 per cent over the previous prime lending rate of 14.50 per cent.

Isaac will be the chief guest at the panel discussion on startup environment and funding in Kerala on May 8. Industries Minister A C Moideen will address the panel discussion on improving the industrial climate in Kerala on Wednesday at 10 am.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory function on Wednesday at noon. KFC targets disbursing Rs1,200 crore in the 2018-19 fiscal with special focus on startups. It had sanctioned Rs 724 crore as loans to MSMEs in the previous fiscal. This was 88 per cent above the previous FY figure. Rs945 crore was recovered in the 2017-18 fiscal as against the previous fiscal’s Rs 875 crore.