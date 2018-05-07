Home States Kerala

Kerala, Karnataka sheltering terrorists, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Human Resources Minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that the LDF-led Kerala government and the Congress-led Karnataka government are sheltering and protecting terrorists.

Published: 07th May 2018 02:33 AM

Prakash Javadekar | PTI

By Express News Service

CHENGANNUR: Union Human Resources Minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that the LDF-led Kerala government and the Congress-led Karnataka government are sheltering and protecting terrorists. While inaugurating the NDA convention ahead of the Chengannur bypoll, he said many RSS-BJP followers had been killed in the two states.

“More than 25 followers of the BJP have been killed in Karnataka during Congress rule. The state government claims the Popular Front of India is behind the murders. However, the government is supporting terrorist groups. The custodial death of Sreejith, the murder of tribal youth Madhu and the attack on Jyotsana happened under the so-called progressive rule of LDF in Kerala,” he said.

“The finance minister is blaming the Centre for lack of funds. But the NDA Government has given more funds to the state than the UPA. The Union Government is implementing many human-supportive projects, but non-BJP Governments are not supporting those projects,” he added.

Prakash Javadekar

