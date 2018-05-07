Home States Kerala

Kerala: Poet found hanging at Vadakara school

Poet Jinesh Madappally was found dead at Onchiyam Upper Primary school in Vadakara on Saturday night.

Published: 07th May 2018 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 02:36 AM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Poet Jinesh Madappally was found dead at Onchiyam Upper Primary school in Vadakara on Saturday night. He was 35. According to the police, Jinesh was found hanging at the bottom of a staircase at the school where he was working as a peon. “He was missing from evening. As requested by relatives, some teachers went to the school searching for him and the body was found hanging from the railing of a staircase around 11 pm. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, his life could not be saved,” said the police.

The police suspect it is a case of suicide. However, no suicide note was recovered. A case for unnatural death was registered. Jinesh has won literary awards; ‘Rogathuramaya Snehathinte 225 kavithakal’ and ‘Kachithurumbukal’ are his main collections of poems. The mortal remains of the poet was kept at Vadakara town hall for public viewing. Hundreds of relatives and friends paid homage to him. Later, the body was taken to his house at Madappally for the funeral.

