Kerala: Security lapse during Minister Prakash Javadekar's Chengannur visit triggers political slugfest

A car had rammed the pilot vehicle of Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, who was heading to Kerala's Chengannur to participate in an election campaign.

Prakash Javadekar | PTI

By Express News Service

PANDALAM/KOCHI: A security lapse during the visit of Union Human Resources Development (HRD)
Minister Prakash Javadekar to Chengannur has triggered a political slugfest.

The BJP has alleged political motive and lackadaisical attitude of the state police in ensuring adequate security to visiting Union Ministers.

A car had rammed the pilot vehicle of Prakash Javadekar, who was heading to Chengannur to participate in an election campaign, when his cavalcade reached Kulanada, near Pandalam at around 3.30 pm on
Sunday.

The police arrested Lenin Murali, 24, the car driver, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition.

Pandalam circle inspector E D Biju said the Minister was going to attend the NDA convention as part of Chengannur by-poll. Pandalam SI Reghunath was incharge of the security arrangements for the
cavalcade.

"A car driven by Lenin Murali hit the pilot vehicle between Pandalam and Kulanada on the MC Road," said a police officer said.

He was arrested and his car was also seized by the police soon after the incident.

The police had subjected him to medical examination.

Meanwhile, BJP national executive member and Rajya Sabha MP V Muraleedharan said the security lapse was not a new incident and the police had been indifferent towards ensuring proper security for Union ministers.

"I have often observed the apathy of the police in clearing the road for Union ministers. When Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited Kerala I notices two wheelers being allowed to travel parallel to the cavalcade. This is a serious lapse considering the fact that Rajnath Singh is a national leader who has been given Z category security.

I doubt a political motive behind the lackadaisical attitude of the police. If two wheelers are allowed to travel parallel to the union minister's vehicle, there is a possibility of an attempt on his life also. If you check the CCTV footage you can see vehicles over taking minister's cavalcade. The government should ensure proper security for Union Ministers during their visit" he said.

