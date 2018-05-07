Home States Kerala

Kerala women crowned Federation Cup basketball champions

Kerala emerged the champions of the 32nd Federation Cup national basketball championship after they defeated Tamil Nadu 66-50 in the women’s final.

Published: 07th May 2018 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

The Kerala women’s team that were crowned champions at the 32nd Federation Cup basketball tournament in Chittoor on Sunday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala emerged the champions of the 32nd Federation Cup national basketball championship after they defeated Tamil Nadu 66-50 in the women’s final at the District Sports Authority Complex in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Neenumol P S scored 22 points, while India international Jeena P S added another 20 as Kerala recorded a deserving victory over their rivals from the neighbouring state.
Kerala had defeated Maharashtra 60-42 on Saturday to reach the final in the women’s division. 

Kerala had led 31-25 at the interval and they were also helped by another good performance by captain Anjanna P G who found 13 points in the final.The team is coached by Kerala State Sports Council coach P C Antony who brought the national university basketball title to Calicut University last year. 

Meanwhile, in the men’s division, Customs and Central Excise, Kochi, representing the state went down fighting to Indian Overseas Bank 87-74 in the semifinal. Kerala women’ team: Anjanna P G (captain), Jeena P S, Rojamol , Shilji George, Kavitha Jose, Aneesha Cleetus, Neenumol P S, Chippy Mathew, Rhea Rajendran, Lithara KC, Amritha ES, Anju Mathew.

