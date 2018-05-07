Shouldn’t have happened, will discuss it this week: SC judge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “Things that should never happen, have happened,” senior Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph said on Sunday expressing his anguish over the Centre’s decision to return the name of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph for elevation as an apex court judge, despite being recommended by the SC collegium.

Justice Kurian Joseph

Justice Kurian, himself a member of the collegium, said, “Never in the history of the judiciary has a name recommended by the collegium been sent back.” He was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of former MP Thampan Thomas’ autobiography Thulika, Thoomba, Jail Pinne Parliamentum (Pen, Hoe, Jail and then Parliament) at the Ernakulam Town Hall.Justice Kurian said the collegium would seriously discuss the issue, analyse it and deliberate on why such situations arise, at its meeting this week.

The standoff between the Centre and the judiciary came to a head when the Centre on April 26 rejected the collegium’s unanimous recommendation to elevate Justice K M Joseph as a Supreme Court judge.

However, the collegium’s recommendation to appoint senior lawyer Indu Malhotra as a judge in the apex court received the Centre’s nod. Lok Sabha member K V Thomas presided over the book launch.