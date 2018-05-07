Home States Kerala

Youth rams car into Union minister Prakash Javdekar's convoy in Pandalam; Kerala police launch probe

Published: 07th May 2018 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Union HRD minister Prakash Javdekar | AFP

By Express News Service

PANDALAM: Kerala police on Monday conducted an inquiry into the security lapse during the visit of Union minister Prakash Javadekar in Pandalam. A 24-year-old youth whose car rammed pilot vehicle of union minister of human resource development Prakash Javadekar on Main Central (MC) road near Pandalam was arrested yesterday

Pandalam circle inspector E D Biju said that the minister was going to attend the NDA convention as part of Chengannur by-poll. His pilot vehicle was led by Pandalam SI Reghunath. " A car driven by 24-year old Lenin Murali hit the pilot vehicle. The incident took place between Pandalam and Kulanada stretch of the MC road,’’  he said.

According to the police, Murali was reportedly in an inebriated condition. His car was also seized soon after the incident and a medical examination test for conducted on him.  

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders demanded an inquiry into the incident and they alleged that the accident took place due to the weak security provided by the Kerala police.

