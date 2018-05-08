Home States Kerala

Activists of CPM and RSS fatally hacked in Kerala

There was more bloodshed in Kannur politics as a CPM worker and an RSS activist were hacked to death at Pallur, Mahe, on Monday night.

By Express News Service

KANNUR: There was more bloodshed in Kannur politics as a CPM worker and an RSS activist were hacked to death at Pallur, Mahe, on Monday night. According to the police, Kannippoyil Babu, 47, CPM Pallur local committee member and former Mahe municipal councillor, was killed by an unidentified gang around 9.15 pm at Pallur Nadavayal road near Koyyodan Koroth Temple. Though he was taken to Thalasserry Indira Gandhi hospital, his life could not be saved.

In what is believed to be a retaliatory move, RSS worker Shamej, an autorickshaw driver,  was fatally hacked in Mahe around 11 pm.According to the police, Shamej was attacked  by an unidentified gang near Mahe Kalagramam. He was taken to the Calicut Medical College, but his life could not be saved. His body is kept at the hospital mortuary. Shamej is survived by wife and two children.

Police have been in deployed in the area. Both the CPM district committee and BJP have called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kannur and Mahe on Tuesday. Vehicles are exempted from it.Kannur University has postponed all the examinations it had scheduled for Tuesday. The new dates will be announced later.

