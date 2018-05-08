Home States Kerala

Activists of CPM and RSS fatally hacked in Kerala

The RSS worker, identified as Shimoj, was attacked with sharp objects and sustained injuries on his face and chest. CPM member Babu was also hacked to death in Mahe.

Published: 08th May 2018 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: There was more bloodshed in Kannur politics as a CPM worker and an RSS activist were hacked to death at Pallur, Mahe, on Monday night. According to the police, Kannippoyil Babu, 47, CPM Pallur local committee member and former Mahe municipal councillor, was killed by an unidentified gang around 9.15 pm at Pallur Nadavayal road near Koyyodan Koroth Temple. Though he was taken to Thalasserry Indira Gandhi hospital, his life could not be saved.

In what is believed to be a retaliatory move, RSS worker Shamej, an autorickshaw driver,  was fatally hacked in Mahe around 11 pm. According to the police, Shamej was attacked by an unidentified gang near Mahe Kalagramam. He was taken to the Calicut Medical College, but his life could not be saved. His body is kept at the hospital mortuary. Shamej is survived by wife and two children.

Police have been in deployed in the area. Both the CPM district committee and BJP have called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kannur and Mahe on Tuesday. Vehicles are exempted from it.Kannur University has postponed all the examinations it had scheduled for Tuesday. The new dates will be announced later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry CPM member hacked to death RSS worker

Comments

More from this section

Kerala Class 12 Results 2018 to be announced before May 10

Gold smuggling: 'Kasargod gang' returns with a bang in Kerala

Kerala: PJ Kurien ‘open-minded’ about yet another Rajya Sabha term

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
A tourist poses for a photo as three monkeys climb on her during a hot summer day at Galta temple in Jaipur on May 3 (PTI Photo)
The week in 32 photos: Karnataka assembly elections, May Day and more
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2