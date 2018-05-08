Home States Kerala

Culprits in political murders to be arrested soon, says DGP

Terming the gruesome killings as unfortunate, DGP Loknath Behera said there won't be any leniency towards the murderers.

Published: 08th May 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Tuesday assured to take urgent steps to arrest culprits in the two political murders at Mahe on Monday night. Talking to media, Behera said the Pondicherry Police have approached him seeking assistance to help them in the probe.

Terming the gruesome killings as unfortunate, Behera said there won't be any leniency towards the murderers. "The murderers will be arrested soon. Had a talk with Puducherry DGP and offered them
full cooperation in investigation. We will also probe the murder in our side and the accused will be soon arrested," he said.

Behera added that security has been beefed up to deal with the ongoing hartal announced by both the CPM and BJP. "More police force will be sent to Kannur to deal with the situation,” he said.

After a brief lull, Kannur and nearby areas have again gone into panic mode after Monday's twin murder. CPM local leader and former councillor K Babu was hacked to death by suspected RSS workers at
Pallor, which falls in Puducherry administered Mahe area, by around 9.30 pm.

Within an hour, another gang, suspected to be affiliated with the CPM, waylaid RSS worker Shamej, who was driving an autorickshaw, and hacked him to death in an apparent act of retaliation. Shamej's murder took place in New Mahi that falls in Kerala.

