Devaprasnam at Sabarimala temple in Kerala to start from May 17

SABARIMALA: A three-day ‘ashtamangala devaprasnam’ will be held at the Lord Ayyappa temple here from May 17. The decision to hold the ‘devaprasnam’ at the temple was taken by the Travancore Devaswom Board with the objective of seeking the view of the God on the unfortunate incidents connected with the ‘arattu’ procession taken out from the Sannidhanam to Pampa when the elephant carrying the “sreebali” idol of Lord Ayyppa run amok.

The three-day ‘devaprasnam’ will be led by leading astrologers Padmanabha Sarma, Puthumana Haridasan Nampoothiri, Jayaraja Panicker, Kozhikode, Sreenatha Panicker , Vadakara, Thrikkolathur Soma Panicker, Kozhikode, Harikrishna Sarma, Aranmula, V Sivakumar, Madvoorpara and V C Sreenivasa Pillai, Eruva.