Food technology experts to visit Sabarimala to increase prasadam production

Aiming to offer the latest technology in the production of 'prasadams' like 'aravana' and 'appam', a team of experts from CFTRI will visit the Lord Ayyappa temple on May 15.

Sabarimala Temple (Photo | EPS)

SABARIMALA: Aiming to offer the latest technology in the production of 'prasadams' like 'aravana' and 'appam', a team of experts from the Mysuru-based Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) will visit the Lord Ayyappa temple here on May 15.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar told Express on Tuesday the visit is in tune with the objective of achieving high standards in 'prasadam' production. During the two-day visit, the CFTRI team will hold discussions with TDB authorities on the modalities of transferring technology and training facilities for TDB employees engaged in the production of 'aravana' and 'appam'.

"The CFTRI team's visit will be a follow-up to the recent visit of TDB authorities to Mysuru for an on-the-spot study and assessment of the latest technology to improve quality. The CFTRI technology will help achieve the twin advantage of higher shelf-life for 'prasadam' and savings in production cost by slashing the requirement of jaggery for making 'aravana'," Padmakumar said.

The TDB president said the CFTRI quality certification was made mandatory for the production of 'prasadam' as per the Food Safety Act. The 'prasadam' at Tirupati and Palani temples is produced under the quality standards of CFTRI, he said. Having decided to implement high technology in 'prasadam' production, Padmakumar said, TDB is also looking to implement CFTRI expertise in the food technology sector in other temples under the board, including Kottarakkara Lord Ganapathi temple.

