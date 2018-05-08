Home States Kerala

Kadangode family suicide: Kerala government to bear educational expenses of lone survivor

The state government has decided to take care of the educational expenses of the lone survivor of the Kadangode family suicide incident at Thrissur.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to take care of the educational expenses of the lone survivor of the Kadangode family suicide incident at Thrissur. Social Justice Minister K K Shylaja said the educational expenses of eight-year-old Vaishnavi will be met from the ‘Snehapoorvam’ programme of the Kerala Social Security Mission.

In March, Suresh Kumar - a chit fund businessman-turned lottery ticket seller of Erumapetty -had hanged himself after killing two daughters, Vaisakhi and Vaiga, and forcing wife Dhanya to commit suicide. At the same time, his other daughter Vaishnavi had a narrow escape. While the body of Suresh was found hanging from a tree near his house, the bodies of his wife and children were found in a nearby well.

The police who recovered a suicide note from the house had then stated the family committed suicide due to financial crisis. Suresh, a lottery ticket seller in Guruvayur, is learnt to have earlier been a marble and tiles worker while also running a private chit fund. He became bankrupt when it went bust. According to the police, Suresh then fell into the trap of loan sharks after he arranged money from other sources to settle the issue, which in turn put him in deep trouble.As per local accounts, Vaishnavi was able to find a grip on a pipe in the well and alerted local residents about the incident. The child is currently under the care of her paternal uncle.

