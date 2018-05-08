‘Kasargod gang’ returns with a bang in Kerala

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the past three days, the Customs intelligence units at Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram airports have been on high alert, seizing gold worth more than Rs 1 crore. According to Customs officials, most of the carriers taken into custody were from north Kerala, which is an indication that the infamous gold smuggling ‘Kasargod gang’ is back in business. The gang had gone into hiding following an operation by enforcement agencies.

“It is a fact that the ‘Kasargod gang’ is still active. We have increased our surveillance. Generally, it’s the couriers who land in our net. We are devising means to nab the financiers who fund the smuggling activities,” said Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar. Apart from the ‘Kasargod gang’, new gangs have sprung up from Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram, smuggling in a huge quantity of gold in the past two years.

Even the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has beefed up its operations by establishing a full-fledged regional unit in Kannur to check the activities of gangs from north Kerala, especially Kasargod and Kannur. According to DRI officers, the office has been set up taking into account the new international airport in Kannur - which is scheduled to begin operations later this year - and for expanding the agency’s anti-smuggling operations in the region. The new office was inaugurated by DRI additional director general Surjit Bhujabal.

The new unit will enable the agency to keep a close tab on the activities of smugglers belonging to north Kerala.“More people from Kasargod and Kannur are getting into smuggling activities. Our presence in the region will enable us to expand our surveillance,” the officers said. In the past two years, most of the people nabbed for gold smuggling hailed from Kannur, Kasargod and Kozhikode. The CBI is also conducting a detailed probe into the activities of gold smugglers from north Kerala after nabbing a key member of the racket run by Mahe native Fayaz.