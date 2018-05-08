Kerala: Bombs seized at Thillankeri

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Muzhakkunnu police on Monday seized bombs from a coconut grove at Ulilyil Chalapparamba at Thillankeri here.

It was during a raid conducted by the bomb squad from Kannur with the support of the police team under SI P Rajesh of Muzhakkunnu, the bombs were seized from the coconut grove of a Padiyur Kallyadu native, around noon.

A total of 11 ice cream bombs and 14 containers used for making bombs were seized. These were kept in a basket which was hidden inside a bush. The seized bombs were taken to the Muzhakkunnu police station.

Two days ago, five steel bombs were seized from Karkode, near Thillankeri, by the police.Many incidents of bombs seizure were reported from the area during the past three months.