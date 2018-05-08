Home States Kerala

Kerala: Bombs seized at Thillankeri

The Muzhakkunnu police on Monday seized bombs from a coconut grove at Ulilyil Chalapparamba at Thillankeri here.

Published: 08th May 2018 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Muzhakkunnu police on Monday seized bombs from a coconut grove at Ulilyil Chalapparamba at Thillankeri here.

It was during a raid conducted by the bomb squad from Kannur with the support of the police team under SI P Rajesh of Muzhakkunnu, the bombs were seized from the coconut grove of a Padiyur Kallyadu native, around noon.

A total of 11 ice cream bombs and 14 containers used for making bombs were seized. These were kept in a basket which was hidden inside a bush. The seized bombs were taken to the Muzhakkunnu police station.
Two days ago, five steel bombs were seized from Karkode, near Thillankeri, by the police.Many incidents of bombs seizure were reported from the area during the past three months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

‘Kasargod gang’ returns with a bang in Kerala

Kerala: PJ Kurien ‘open-minded’ about yet another Rajya Sabha term

Activists of CPM and RSS fatally hacked in Kerala

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'