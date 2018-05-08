Home States Kerala

Kerala Class 12 Results 2018 to be announced before May 10

Published: 08th May 2018 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala DHSE (Class 12) Examination Results 2018 will be announced on either May 9 or May 10, 2018 by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Board (DHSE) Kerala.

This year, over 4.6 lakh students had appeared for the Kerala DHSE examination, which was conducted between 7 and 28 March, 2018.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

www.newindianexpress.com

www.results.shiksha

Steps to check your results::

STEP 1: Visit- www.newindianexpress.com or our partner website www.results.shiksha

STEP 2: Click on the results link on the homepage

STEP 3: Fill in your registration number

STEP 4: Click on the submit button

STEP 5: Your result will be displayed

STEP 6: Download your result for future reference

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Activists of CPM and RSS fatally hacked in Kerala

Gold smuggling: 'Kasargod gang' returns with a bang in Kerala

Kerala: PJ Kurien ‘open-minded’ about yet another Rajya Sabha term

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
A tourist poses for a photo as three monkeys climb on her during a hot summer day at Galta temple in Jaipur on May 3 (PTI Photo)
The week in 32 photos: Karnataka assembly elections, May Day and more
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2