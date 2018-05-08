Kerala Class 12 Results 2018 to be announced before May 10

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala DHSE (Class 12) Examination Results 2018 will be announced on either May 9 or May 10, 2018 by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Board (DHSE) Kerala.

This year, over 4.6 lakh students had appeared for the Kerala DHSE examination, which was conducted between 7 and 28 March, 2018.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

www.newindianexpress.com

www.results.shiksha

Steps to check your results::

STEP 1: Visit- www.newindianexpress.com or our partner website www.results.shiksha

STEP 2: Click on the results link on the homepage

STEP 3: Fill in your registration number

STEP 4: Click on the submit button

STEP 5: Your result will be displayed

STEP 6: Download your result for future reference