Kerala: From June, lottery buyers can check their luck live on TV

The state-owned Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-Dit) will provide its city studio for conducting the draws. At least three private channels will telecast the draws.

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The live telecast of state lottery draws is likely to be launched next month. The state-owned Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-Dit) will provide its city studio for conducting the draws. At least three private channels will telecast the draws.  

However, the department is yet to take a decision on whether to float a tender or to select channels on the basis of an earlier EoI call. Early this year, the Lotteries Department had invited expression of interest from private TV channels interested in telecasting the daily draws. The channels were asked to state the amount for a half an hour slot for which the CPM-owned channel quoted the least amount. The department later decided to select a maximum of three channels for the telecast.  

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the decision to float a tender or go by the EoI would be taken after further consultations.“Live telecast will be a milestone in the department’s history. This will enhance the credibility of state lotteries and put an end to illegal practices in the sector such as betting,” he said.  The betting mafias cashed in on the half-an-hour delay in the draw and the formal announcement.

According to the department, the live telecast will also help prevent lottery agents from employing unhealthy practices. There were complaints that some agents used to sell tickets after the mandatory deadline. The deadline is half an hour before the draw time.

Thomas Isaac

