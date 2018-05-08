Home States Kerala

Kerala: Increasing cashew production and reducing its processing cost key

The units in Kerala source nuts from African countries, but they are now concentrating on setting up more processing facilities.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cashew Export Promotion Council of India's (CEPCI) proposal includes steps to bring down processing cost to Rs 1,300 per bag by introducing mechanisation and increasing production of cashew nuts. The units in Kerala source nuts from African countries, but they are now concentrating on setting up more processing facilities. It has led to decrease in availability of raw nuts in the international market.

"The industry demands government help to influence the banks to provide relaxation in NPA norms. The promoters should be allowed to opt for a revival scheme or one-time settlement. The banks should write off 50 per cent of the normal interest and penal interest levied on the principal amount. An over draft facility of 33.33 per cent should be provided as working capital term loans," said Bhoodes.

Planning Board Technical Chief N R Joy said, "We're working on a viable business model to sustain the industry. The government is keen to revive the cashew sector as it's the livelihood of around 3 lakh people. The Union Government had provided a package for revival of the textile sector. There's a proposal to avail of a package from the budget allocation for micro and small industrial units.

"We've to explore the possibility of enrolling the cashew workers under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. The state government can share the fringe benefits like EPF, ESI and holiday wages of the workers. The industry has sought a 50 per cent investment subsidy for automation and process mechanisation. Another proposal is to declare the cashew industry as sick. The government can recommend the Centre to restore export incentive, withdraw import duty on raw cashew nuts and seek a ban on import of finished cashew kernels."

GRIM SCENARIO

  • Cashew Corporation, Capex incur a loss of Rs 2,500 per bag on processing of raw cashew

  • 700 cashew processing units have been closed over the last decade

  • Several units relocate to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Odisha

  • 60 entrepreneurs declared NPA

  • Loans of 100 processors marked as 'stressed' by banks

  • Increase in raw-nut prices, high wages driving entrepreneurs away

HOPING FOR

  • Sustainable employment for 3 lakh women

  • PF, ESI, medical benefits to them

  • Indirect job for 10 lakh people

  • Minimum 200 work days with average wage of Rs 500

  • Enhance turnover from Rs 7,500 crore to Rs 15,000 crore by augmenting production

  • Rs 750 crore additional revenue for state in terms of GST

