Home States Kerala

Kerala: Stress relief centres on the anvil to ease pressure on students

The Education Department is preparing to introduce an integrated mechanism in government schools to address stress in students.

Published: 08th May 2018 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students worried over academic performances have something to cheer about. The Education Department is preparing to introduce an integrated mechanism in government schools to address stress in students. To be implemented from the upcoming academic year, the initiative is aimed at secondary and higher secondary students. Under the system, stress relief centres will be set up in schools to groom the students in a special way.

They will be involved in extra-curricular activities and guided without having to depend overly on textbook curriculum.The system will be implemented under the aegis of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA), with the state-owned Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) lending infrastructural and technological support.

According to a top officer with the Education Department, the system will be implemented from Class VIII to Class XII. KITE and SSA have already proposed ‘behavioural pattern intervention among students’ which includes a comprehensive system for the mental growth of children.Given the scarce resources available to schools, sources said, additional research on embedding programmes into the school culture and maximising existing resources is essential to enhance the sustainability of school-based interventions for anxiety disorders and to reach out to youth in need.

“Stress relief centres is in a proposal stage and it is included as a chapter in the Career Guidance and Counselling System,” SSA state project director A P Kuttykrishnan told Express.“We expect to get an approval for the programme from the Ministry of Human Resources Development in a meeting to be held on Thursday in New Delhi. If things go well, we will chalk out plans to begin the system from this academic year.”

KITE vice-chairman K Anvar Sadath said there is a module in the new education system emphasising stress relief.“We have discussed with the Centre for Development Studies to come up with a preview on the module. Though the government has introduced several steps for enhancing the extra-curricular talents of students, this will be a unique project,” said Sadath.

The Union Government had recently upgraded Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan to Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. Apart from stress relief centres, the new curriculum will include special library facility, UGC-level syllabus and several modules to make subjects easier to understand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
stress

Comments

More from this section

‘Kasargod gang’ returns with a bang in Kerala

Kerala: PJ Kurien ‘open-minded’ about yet another Rajya Sabha term

Activists of CPM and RSS fatally hacked in Kerala

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'