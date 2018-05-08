Kerala: Two migrant workers injured as earth caves in at Kozhikode again

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Two migrant workers sustained injuries after they were trapped under a heap of mud as the earth caved in at an under-construction building site on Annie Hall Road in the city on Monday. It is the second instance of earth cave-in reported from the city in five days.

According to the police, the injured are identified as Rajesh Roy, 28, and Bipad Roy, 30, both hailing from Bardhaman district in West Bengal. They have been admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The incident occurred at around 9.45 am on Monday. Bipad was rescued by locals and other workers while Rajesh was rescued by the Fire and Rescue personnel.

District Collector U V Jose, Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) P P Krishnankutty, Kozhikode tahsildar E Anitha Kumari, Deputy Commissioner of Police Merin Joseph, among others, visited the accident spot.

The police have registered a case under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC against the construction firm and the contractor in connection with the incident.“The preliminary investigations revealed there were serious lapses on the part of the construction company and the contractor. They violated the permit and other guidelines to be followed at the construction site.

Workers were not provided adequate safety and also the work was not carried out under the supervision of a qualified engineer,” said Krishnankutty.The Geology Department had reportedly granted mining permit to remove 640 cubic metres of earth from the construction site between April 23 and May 5. However, it has been revealed that more than 1,000 cubic metres of mud were removed from the site and the work continued even on May 6, which is in violation of the conditions of permit.

“Kozhikode tahsildar has been asked to submit a detailed report within two days. Action will be initiated on the basis of the report. The licence of the registered engineer who prepared the building plan will be cancelled,” said an officer.There are unconfirmed reports that the owner of the neighbouring house had warned of possible danger while removing earth as the soil was loose following heavy rains in the past few days.

Two migrant workers were killed and six others injured after the compound wall of an under-construction building collapsed when the earth caved in at Ram Mohan Road here on May 3. Following the incident, the district administration and the Revenue Department had intensified checks across construction sites in the city.