Kerala youth alleges torture in custody; cops refute claim

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 28-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly throwing firecrackers into a policeman’s bedroom, claimed he was tortured in police custody. Anoop T, an autorickshaw driver and a BJP worker hailing from Puthenchery, alleged he was stripped and subjected to physical torture at the Atholi police station. The policemen have refuted his allegations.

Anoop, who allegedly fainted on the station premises immediately after he was let out on bail, was admitted to the Malabar Medical College Hospital. He said he was taken into custody by the police around 9 am on Sunday.“I was only wearing a lungi. They didn’t even allow me to dress properly. I was assaulted in the police jeep first. Later, I was stripped and assaulted in the lockup by ASI Raghu and others,” Anoop alleged. He claimed the charges against him were fabricated.

The police, however, denied the allegations of torture. Atholi SI Vijayan V P said, “Anoop is lying about the assault. He was arrested after a case was registered against him for throwing a firecracker into the bedroom of ASI Ravi of Kaloor police station. He was released on bail around 4 pm.”Vijayan said on April 29 night, ASI Ravi, while returning home with his family, asked Anoop and a few others to stop playing loud music at a house where wedding celebrations were going on after 11 pm. This led to a verbal spat between the officer and the youngsters.

“Within an hour, a lit firecracker was thrown into Ravi’s bedroom. Anoop was arrested based on a complaint received against him,” he said.District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) M K Pushkaran said he had ordered an inquiry into the torture allegations which Anoop levelled. “CCTV footage from the police station will be examined. Action will be initiated against the officers responsible if they are found guilty,” he said.Pushkaran said the doctors treating Anoop said he was under observation and there were no visible injuries or abrasions on his body.

KSHRC orders cop’s suspension

Kozhikode: In the incident where a person was allegedly stripped and subjected to physical torture at the Atholi police station, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) acting chairperson P Mohanadas on Monday ordered the suspension of the police officer responsible. The suspension is ruled by Section 86 of the Kerala Police Act. Mohanadas also said stringent action should be initiated against the officer. In the order, Mohanadas directed the District Rural Police Chief to submit a report on the incident within three weeks. The Commission has initiated a suo motu case following media reports on the incident. The Commission said the incident took place when the Chief Minister has given clear directions to the police force not to use physical violence against any person. He said the case is more grievous as a senior police officer is involved.