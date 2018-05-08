Madani forced to return early to Bengaluru jail: PDP working chairman Poonthura Siraj

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: It is almost certain PDP chairman Abdul Nasser Madani will have to cut short his visit and return to Bengaluru jail. The Karnataka police who are escorting him demanded his return by May 9, said PDP working chairman Poonthura Siraj. He said the police cited a shortage of personnel in the state for the upcoming polls as the reason behind advancing the return date.

The Bengaluru NIA court had granted concession in bail conditions until May 11 to visit his ailing mother at Anvarssery in Kollam. “The Congress Government in Karnataka is torturing Madani to impress the preachers of Hindutva and to attract the vote bank,” said Siraj. He blamed the Karnataka police for creating difficulties in Madani’s travel. “The Court had sanctioned permission to leave Bengaluru from May 3, but the Karnataka police failed to get the proper documents to facilitate Madani’s journey to Kerala by air,” said Siraj. Despite his poor health, Madani was forced to travel by road.