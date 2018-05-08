Parents of Major killed in Pulgaon blast meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst reports that the aged parents of an Army Major killed in the 2016 Pulgaon ammunition depot explosion had to run pillar to post for benefits due to them following their son's death, N Krishnan, father of the late Major K Manoj Kumar, met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office on Tuesday.

Mentioning about the visit, CM in his Facebook post said the visit was to express the gratitude of Manoj Kumar's parents towards the government for providing them with a five-cent plot and a house.

According to the CM, the sale deed has been executed and the plot, as well as the house, have been registered in the name of the Manoj Kumar's parents.

"An amount of Rs 27 lakh has been set aside for this. With the Chengannur bypoll getting notified and the model code of conduct in force, there are some issues in handing over the said amount to the Major's parents. In the backdrop of the same, the government will examine the legal aspects to disburse the amount in time," reads an excerpt from the FB post.

It was on May 31, 2016, that a blast at the Central Ammunition Depot at Pulgaon, Maharashtra was reported. Major Manoj Kumar was among the 16 personnel killed in the blast. He was awarded the Sena Medal (Gallantry) posthumously. The state government had then promised that the Major's parents will be provided with a pension and a house.