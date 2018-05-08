Political violence: CPM comes out against RSS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Political murders are back to Kannur after a lull as clashes between the Sangh Parivar and Marxists have erupted again claiming two lives.

In the backdrop of political violence on Monday night, the CPM has come out against the RSS for concerted efforts to create provocation. The BJP wants to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in Kannur,

alleged CPM state secretary Koidyeri Balakrishnan. Coming down heavily on the Sangh Parivar, Kodiyeri alleged the murder was planned at an RSS camp at Koothuparamb.

"The brutal murder of Palloor local committee member and former councillor Kannipoyil Babu, is a deliberate move to frighten the public. Babu was hacked to death, while he was on his way home, without

any provocation. It was a conspiracy hatched at an RSS camp in Koothuparamb. The RSS has been giving special training to murder people at its camps," Kodiyeri said in a statement.

According to the CPM, 15 party workers have been killed by RSS after the Left government came to power. So far 217 CPM workers have turned victims to RSS attacks in the state. "Under the cover of the

union government, the RSS has been unleashing violence in the state. Narendra Modi should advise the RSS workers to stop murder politics," Kodiyeri said.

The CPM has called for state-wide peaceful protests against RSS attacks. The CPM state chief urged party cadres not to get trapped by RSS provocation.