Stringent action will be taken against erring cops: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the backdrop of incidents like the Varapuzha custodial death, the government has initiated necessary measures to modify the police training module to ensure a humane face to state policing.Addressing the Editors’ Meet organised in connection with the government’s second anniversary on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pointed out that the illegal actions of a few police officers have tarnished the police force. Stringent action will be taken against such erring officials, he said.

“Immediately after a complaint was filed against the police in the Varapuzha incident, a probe was initiated and a murder case charged against the police officers involved. The state had earlier too witnessed custodial deaths, but never has such strong action be taken. The government action came without interference or pressure from other agencies,” claimed the Chief Minister.

The government wants to further streamline its governance. Elaborating on the two-year tenure, Pinarayi said his government was able to bring in a change in people’s mindset. “In two years, we could correct the negative perception that nothing will ever get going in Kerala. We could also successfully address the crisis in the development sector,” said Pinarayi, adding the government was even able to introduce a new political culture and halt corrupt trends in the top echelons.

GAIL project this year

The government will ensure adequate compensation and proper rehabilitation of those who give land for developmental projects. “The NH widening is going ahead in a steady manner. Since the availability of land has been a major problem, there are certain isolated issues. The NH development can be completed in a time-bound manner,” he said.

The GAIL pipeline project will be completed this year. Natural gas will be made available for industries in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts from June. There is also progress on the Koodamkulam power project.

Referring to Centre-state relations, Pinarayi said the Union government’s policies have been creating financial difficulties for Kerala, especially when it came to resource mobilisation. While the Union government is trying to privatise the public sector, the state’s effort is to protect and develop the same.

The road ahead for LDF

‘Hunger-free Kerala’ to be extended across the state. Affordable food distribution too will be ensured

Government planning to introduce a general insurance scheme for affordable medical treatment

Procedures for financial aid from CM’s Distress Relief Fund are now online. So far Rs 393 crores distributed.

Government for total revamp of state’s higher education

13 PSUs have been made profitable. The general loss has been drastically reduced

Construction of 28,000 pending houses has been completed as part of Life Mission

So far, KIIFB has issued sanction for projects worth Rs 20,000 crores

With new legislation for industry license, Kerala will improve its ranking in ‘Ease of Doing Business’

‘Some trying to create communal strife’

Pinarayi said there are concerted efforts by certain elements to create communal strife in Kerala society and impede its secular tradition. “Following the Jammu incident, there were protests across India, including Kerala. However, some tried to divert the course of protest and create a riotous situation. The hartal call through WhatsApp was part of this move,” said Pinarayi. The police have found the same forces that supported the culprits were the ones behind the hartal too. The police were able to contain the move to trigger a major riot in the state, said Pinarayi. He also hinted at suspicions of a major conspiracy behind the hartal. The issue of communal-hate campaigns through social media has been brought to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s attention. “Recently at a function, I brought the issue to his attention. The Centre can do more to address the same. The state will also do whatever possible under its jurisdiction,” he said.