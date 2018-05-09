Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has become a big zero, says Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has become a big zero while DGP Loknath Behera is useless, said Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. Inaugurating the UDF’s state-wide protest in front of the Secretariat on Tuesday, he unleashed a scathing attack on the Chief Minister and the State Police Chief for the increasing political murders in the state.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala waving at protesters after courting arrest during UDF’s Secretariat picketing against police atrocity in the state, on Tuesday | B P Deepu

Stating the CPM and the RSS have taken murders as their mode of functioning, Ramesh Chennithala said both parties are an insult to Kerala. Do they have nothing else to do other than killing people, asked the Opposition leader.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lost control over the police force in the state. He has proven himself to be a big zero. Pinarayi should demit the home portfolio, Chennithala demanded. Coming down heavily on Behera, Chennithala termed him useless. Hundreds of UDF workers attended the protest and courted arrest.