CPM blames RSS for  disrupting peace in Kerala; BJP trumpets failure of law and order

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the backdrop of Monday’s political violence in Kannur, the CPM has come out against the RSS for concerted efforts to create a provocation. The BJP wants to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in Kannur, alleged CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Coming down heavily on the Sangh Parivar, Kodiyeri alleged the murder was planned at an RSS camp at Koothuparamba. “The brutal murder of PallUr local committee member and former councillor Kannipoyil Babu is a deliberate move to frighten the public. Babu was hacked to death, while he was on his way home, without any provocation. It was a conspiracy hatched at an RSS camp in Koothuparambu. The RSS has been giving special training to murder people at its camps,” Kodiyeri said in a statement. According to the CPM, 15 party workers have been killed by the RSS after the Left government came to power. So far 217 CPM workers have turned victims to RSS attacks in the state.

Anitha, wife of Kannippoyil Babu, breaks down near his body. (Right) Deepa is inconsolable on seeing her husband Shamej’s mortal remains | Express

“Under the cover of the Central Government, the RSS has been unleashing violence in the state. Narendra Modi should advise the RSS workers to stop murder politics,” Kodiyeri said. Calling for state-wide peaceful protests against RSS attacks, the CPM state chief urged party cadre not to get trapped by RSS provocation. Meanwhile, BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan criticised the government for its failure in maintaining law and order in the state.

Culprits of murders will be nabbed soon: Behera

T’Puram: State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Tuesday said the culprits of the political murders at Mahe and Kannur will be soon apprehended and added the police will provide assistance to their Puducherry counterparts to solve one of the murders that occurred in their limits.

More violence erupts at Pallur

Kannur: More violence erupted at Pallur on Tuesday. A gang set fire to the BJP office at Pallur in the evening and as Fire and Rescue Services personnel tried to douse the fire, a police jeep parked in front of the office was vandalised by the attackers. BJP local leaders have alleged the CPM was behind the attacks. Normal life in Kannur and Mahe was thrown out of gear on Tuesday as the hartal called by the CPM and BJP was total. The police confirmed it was a 10-member gang of RSS workers who attacked CPM worker Kannippoyil Babu.

Mahe Police launch investigation

Kannur: The Mahe Police have launched a detailed investigation in connection with the double murder of CPM worker Kannippoyil Babu (47) and RSS worker Peringadi Parambath Veettil Shamej (36). The investigation is being carried out with the active support of the Kerala Police. So far, 14 persons have been taken into custody from the two parties. The Pallur Police have taken four BJP workers into custody in connection with the death of Babu and the New Mahe Police have taken six CPM workers into custody regarding the murder of Shamej. They are being interrogated by the police. According to the FIR, the reason cited for the murders was political. There were eight members in the gang which attacked Babu and the names of RSS workers O P Rajeesh, Masthan Rajesh, Karikkunnel Suni and Magnesh were added to the list of accused by the police. According to the FIR, the murder of Babu was a planned one. The police said Shamej was attacked by six CPM workers in the area in retaliation to the murder of Babu. Shamej’s funeral was held on Tuesday.

Hartal total in Kannur, Mahe

Kannur: Normal life in Kannur and Mahe was thrown out of gear on Tuesday as the hartal called by the CPM and the BJP, in protest against the killing of their workers in Mahe on Monday night, was total. Shops and offices in the district remained closed while schools and colleges did not function. Though political parties had exempted vehicles from the hartal, the roads looked almost deserted except for KSRTC buses and a few private vehicles. Even as clashes were reported from Mahe and Pallur, no untoward incident was reported from Kannur.

CM condemns political murders

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the political murders in the state. Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Pinarayi said the State Police Chief has been directed to take effective steps in the issue. Responding to questions, Pinarayi said technically the first murder was in Mahe and the second in the state. “Instructions have been issued to make effective intervention to avoid further issues. If needed, the state police will provide necessary assistance to Mahe Police,” Pinarayi said. To questions in this regard, the Chief Minister said everybody wants to avoid political murders in the state.

‘Take steps to end political killings’

Kottayam: Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has demanded the government initiate stringent action to end political murders in the state. The government has the responsibility of ending political killings, Chandy told reporters here on Tuesday. “The government should take stringent action, whoever the culprits. Instead of shunning murder politics, the CPM and the BJP are trying to go ahead with their revenge politics,” he said.

‘Govt failed to maintain law, order’

Chengannur: BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan has criticised the state government for the failure to maintain in law and order. He told reporters here on Tuesday the police failed to ensure normal life in the state.