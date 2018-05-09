Demand for high-end drugs rises in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the steps being taken by the enforcement agencies, the drug menace has been on the rise in the district with demand for high-end drugs too going up. The Excise Department has seized 5.05 kg MDMA drugs in the past one year. The officers claim the haul might be the biggest among all enforcement agencies across the country.

The department has registered 3,541 abkari cases in 31,443 raids conducted in the last two years. During the enforcement drive, 4,782 persons were arrested and 1,208 NDPS cases and 7,634 COTPA cases were registered. Besides, 4,660 litres of spirit, 16,994 litres of wash, 214.6 litres of arrack, 6,552 litres of IMFL, 62 litres of illicit liquor, 129 litres of wine, 221 litres of toddy, 29.15 litres of foreign liquor, 217.662 kg ganja, 21 ganja plants, 252 gm hashish, 52.663 gm brown sugar, 375 gm heroin, 2,620 Nitrazepam tablets, 151 ampules, 11 gm cocaine and 15,799 packets of beedies were recovered.

A sum of `8,94,060 and 265 vehicles were also seized. During the vehicle check, the sleuths confiscated 3.265 kg gold. According to the officers, 1,44,211 vehicles have been examined.The Excise Department has made an achievement with the enforcement activities in the second year since the launch of anti-drug mission of government’s Vimukti. A sum of `70 lakh has been allocated for anti-drug activities in the district. Excise collected a sum of `20 lakh as an arrear of abkari fee in the district.The Excise Department, which renovated its zonal office at Kacherippady, has earmarked a sum of `162 for the construction of Angamaly range office, according to the officers.