Funeral of CPM Pallur local committee member Kannippoyil Babu held

The funeral of  CPM Pallur local committee member Babu who was allegedly murdered by RSS workers in Mahe on Monday night was held in the compound of his house.

Leaders P Jayarajan, E P Jayarajan, K P Sahadevan and P K Sreemathy are seen covering the body of Babu with red flag as they get ready to take his body to Pallur from Pariyaram Medical College Hospital | EXPRESS

KANNUR: The funeral of  CPM Pallur local committee member Babu who was allegedly murdered by RSS workers in Mahe on Monday night was held in the compound of his house in the presence of hundreds of party workers and supporters.

Hundreds of people paid their last respects when the funeral procession passed through Kannur and Thalasserry. The funeral procession began from Pariyaram medical college hospital around 1 pm and reached his house in East Pallur around 4 pm. The funeral was held near his house, the construction of which is not completed.

