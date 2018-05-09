Funeral of CPM Pallur local committee member Kannippoyil Babu held

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The funeral of CPM Pallur local committee member Babu who was allegedly murdered by RSS workers in Mahe on Monday night was held in the compound of his house in the presence of hundreds of party workers and supporters.

Hundreds of people paid their last respects when the funeral procession passed through Kannur and Thalasserry. The funeral procession began from Pariyaram medical college hospital around 1 pm and reached his house in East Pallur around 4 pm. The funeral was held near his house, the construction of which is not completed.