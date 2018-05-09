IMA to launch ambulance network in Kerala on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Scripting a new chapter in road accident trauma care, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has mulled the idea of establishing a well-networked trauma care system across the state. Joining hands with the Kerala Police, the initiative will be rolled out on Friday by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office at 2.30 pm. IMA secretary N Sulphi said emergency care is now only a call away as one can dial 9188 100 100 to avail the service of an ambulance. "The programme is being launched with the support of the Kerala Police and Rameshkumar Foundation," said Sulphi.

According to the IMA secretary, in the first phase, around 1,000 ambulances plying in the state will be included in the network. He also hinted about launching a mobile app for availing the service of the ambulance network in which a person can easily send an alert to the nearest ambulance service available via the app. "Those who dial 9188 100 100 will first be connected to Thiruvananthapuram City Police Control Room. Upon locating the distress call it will be redirected to the nearest ambulance driver available," said Sulphi.

In the case of the proposed mobile app, the IMA secretary said once an ambulance driver receives an alert, the app will show the place and the direction to reach there. It will also show a list of hospitals near the accident or emergency spot.

Meanwhile, when asked if the proposed 'GPS enabled ambulance network' of the state government might clash with IMA's initiative, the secretary said the trauma care network which the IMA is planning will not run parallel to that of the former. He also said once the government's project is rolled out, IMA will merge its initiative with it.

The programme being organised at the Chief Minister's Office will have the presence of State Police Chief Loknath Behera, Thiruvananthapuram Range IG Manoj Abraham, IMA president E K Ummar, Trauma Care Coordinator Sreejith M Kumar.