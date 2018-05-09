Home States Kerala

Kerala: After a drunken brawl in a bar, man was beaten to death by friend

A man was beaten to death allegedly by his friend after a drunken brawl in a bar spilled over to the street in Kanhangad on Wednesday.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

 

KANHANGAD: A man was beaten to death allegedly by his friend after a drunken brawl in a bar spilled over to the street in Kanhangad on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as Ashish William,42, of Chirakkal in Kannur. His friend Dinesh of Puthukai, Nileshwaram, has been taken into custody.

Police said the two shared a drink in a bar, where they had an argument, in Alamipally in the afternoon, said the police.

Later, the two friends parted ways. In the evening, when William was sitting in an under- construction  shopping complex, Dinesh allegedly attacked him. Police said the man was hit with a wooden stick on his head. He collapsed on the spot. Though, he was rushed to the district hospital, the doctors declared him
brought dead.

