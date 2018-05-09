Home States Kerala

Kerala Class 12 Results 2018 to be announced on May 10 at 11AM

Published: 09th May 2018

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala DHSE (Class 12) Examination Results 2018 will be announced on May 10, 2018 at 11 AM by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Board (DHSE) Kerala.

This year, over 4.6 lakh students had appeared for the Kerala DHSE examination, which was conducted between 7 and 28 March, 2018.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

Steps to check your results:

