Kerala Class 12 Results 2018 to be announced on May 10 at 11AM

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala DHSE (Class 12) Examination Results 2018 will be announced on May 10, 2018 at 11 AM by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Board (DHSE) Kerala.

This year, over 4.6 lakh students had appeared for the Kerala DHSE examination, which was conducted between 7 and 28 March, 2018.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

www.newindianexpress.com

www.results.shiksha

Steps to check your results:

STEP 1: Visit- www.newindianexpress.com or our partner website www.results.shiksha

STEP 2: Click on the results link on the homepage

STEP 3: Fill in your registration number

STEP 4: Click on the submit button

STEP 5: Your result will be displayed

STEP 6: Download your result for future reference