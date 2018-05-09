Home States Kerala

Kerala government reshuffles IAS top brass

In the wake of controversies over drinking water plant, Kerala Water Authority Managing Director Shynamol has been removed.

Published: 09th May 2018 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government on Wednesday brought in a reshuffle of IAS officers.

She was posted as Additional Commissioner, GST Department. Pathanamthitta District Collector R Girija, who was not in CPM district leadership's good list, has been transferred.

Senior IAS officer Vishwas Mehta, Resident Commissioner, Kerala House New Delhi to be appointed as Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Economic Affairs. He will also be given additional charge of
Member Secretary, Planning Board.

Local Self Government (Urban) secretary B Ashok has been made Secretary, Parliament Affairs Department. Pathanamthitta District Collector R Girija to be made Additional Secretary, LSG (Urban) department.

GST Department Joint Commissioner D Balamurali will be the new Pathanamthitta Collector.

