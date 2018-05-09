Kerala government to pump in Rs 96 lakh to better Adivasi nutrition

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With malnutrition and related infant mortality incidents haunting the tribal areas of the state, the Health Department has floated a plan to roll out nutritional and diet-related intervention programmes in all tribal districts. As per the plan, the Health Department has decided to strengthen the nutritional activities at 84 community health centres (CHC) in the tribal areas and to provide training to all supervisory staff fielded in the CHCs.

“Despite the fact that nutritious meal was supplied via community kitchens in the tribal areas, incidents of infant deaths due to malnutrition were reported from certain tribal pockets. There were also incidents of children born with death defects. It was after this that the department decided to roll out nutritional and diet-related intervention programmes in tribal districts,” said an officer with the Health Department. According to the officer, the programme being envisioned in the Annual Plan Budget 2018-19, comes at a cost of `96 lakh.

The department is of the view that the main aim of this programme is to strengthen the intervention of CHCs in addressing malnutrition related issues among the tribal community. And for the same, it will be rolled out in 84 CHCs in tribal areas.While strategic changes will be initiated in the implementation of nutrition programmes among tribal populations, a training of trainers (TOT) programme will also be launched in eight districts.

“As per the plan, training will be imparted to supervisory staff including health inspectors, lady health inspectors, junior health inspectors and junior public health nurse of 84 CHCs. We have decided to conduct a survey in 500 households spreading over 16 grama panchayats of Idukki, Wayanad, Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram,” the officer said.

It is learnt while the TOT programme will be launched in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki in the first phase, the second phase will cover Kannur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Palakkad.

In addition to that, a one-day zonal level seminar and workshop for dieticians of Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kasargod and Palakkad will also be conducted.

Socio-Economic Census by the ST Department says

In 2013 - 17,770 families were living inside the forests;

25,696 families were living in areas bordering the forests