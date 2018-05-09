Kerala: Kannippoyil Babu was attacked by 10-member RSS gang

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Mahe police confirmed it was a 10-member gang of RSS workers who attacked Kannippoyil Babu on Monday night. According to the police, they have got the names of four of the 10 members. They were identified as O P Rajeesh, Rajesh, Makaneesh and Karikkunnil Suni. The police have intensified their search to find these four and to identify the rest of the members.

According to the police, the murder of Babu was in retaliation against the murder of two RSS workers, Vijith and Shinoj, at Peringadi in 2010. At that time, the RSS alleged that Babu had played a role in the conspiracy to murder them. Another attempt was made to kill Babu one year ago, but he escaped unhurt.

The police said that the gang who killed Babu reached the spot in bikes. They hid near Babu’s house and attacked him when he reached there. After finishing their job, the attackers fled the scene. The attack against Shamej took place one hour after the attack against Babu. An eight-member squad stopped his auto and attacked him. The police said this was in retaliation against the murder of Babu. The search for the assailants is on, said the police. Both the murders were termed as political killings by the police in the FIR.