Home States Kerala

Kerala: Kannippoyil Babu was attacked by 10-member RSS gang

The Mahe police confirmed it was a 10-member gang of RSS workers who attacked Kannippoyil Babu on Monday night.

Published: 09th May 2018 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Leaders P Jayarajan, E P Jayarajan, K P Sahadevan and P K Sreemathy are seen covering the body of Babu with red flag as they get ready to take his body to Pallur from Pariyaram Medical College Hospital | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Mahe police confirmed it was a 10-member gang of RSS workers who attacked Kannippoyil Babu on Monday night. According to the police, they have got the names of four of the 10 members. They were identified as O P Rajeesh, Rajesh, Makaneesh and Karikkunnil Suni. The police have intensified their search to find these four and to identify the rest of the members.

According to the police, the murder of Babu was in retaliation against the murder of two RSS workers, Vijith and Shinoj, at Peringadi in 2010.  At that time, the RSS alleged that Babu had played a role in the conspiracy to murder them. Another attempt was made to kill Babu one year ago, but he escaped unhurt.
The police said that the gang who killed Babu reached the spot in bikes. They hid near Babu’s house and attacked him when he reached there. After finishing their job, the attackers fled the scene. The attack against Shamej took place one hour after the attack against Babu. An eight-member squad stopped his auto and attacked him. The police said this was in retaliation against the murder of Babu. The search for the assailants is on, said the police. Both the murders were termed as political killings by the police in the FIR.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kannippoyil Babu

Comments

More from this section

CPM blames RSS for  disrupting peace in Kerala; BJP trumpets failure of law and order

drugs, representational image

Demand for high-end drugs rises in Kerala

Shake-up in police top brass; Ashok Yadav Intelligence IG

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion