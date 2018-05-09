Home States Kerala

Kerala: Man sets his own pyre; burns to death

Police in Mala said that more information would be revealed only after the forensic examination.

Published: 09th May 2018 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A man set his own pyre and burned to death at Mala near here on Wednesday evening. Prakash, son of Krishnan, 67, was found dead at his home. Mala Sub-Inspector K O
Pradeep said, "We suspect it as a case of suicide. His brother found the body and informed the police immediately."

Pradeep is survived by his wife, who is working at Hindustan Latex, and two daughters. The police said Pradeep, who returned from a Gulf country after working there as an electrician for over a decade, was suffering from heart ailments.

More information is expected after the forensic examination.

