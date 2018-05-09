Kerala: Man sets his own pyre; burnt to death

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A man set his on a pyre and burned to death at Mala near here on Wednesday.

Prakash, son of Krishnan, 67, was found burned to death at his home on Wednesday evening.

According to Mala SI, Pradeep. KO, "we suspect it as a case of suicide. His brother found the body and informed the police immediately."

Pradeep is survived by his wife, who was working at Hindustan Latex and two daughters. The police said that he was working in a Gulf country as an electrician for over 10 years and returned. Prakash was also suffering from heart ailments.

Police in Mala said that more information would be revealed only after the forensic examination.