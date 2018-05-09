Kerala rolls out surrender-cum-rehabilitation scheme for Maoists

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has rolled out a Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation package for Maoists operating in the state. The state cabinet meet on Wednesday issued its clearance for the package.

The rehabilitation package is being implemented with an attempt to bring back the left extremists involved in Maoist activities back to the mainstream. To ensure that they don't go back to extremist activities, they will be given employment opportunities. However, those who surrender only for winning the benefits would be kept away.

In connection with the rehabilitation scheme, the extremists have been categorised into three levels based on their operations and their role in the organisation. Rehabilitation schemes for each category will be different.

Those in the top organisational structure would be in first category. They would get Rs 5 lakh on surrender. The money will be given as instalments. Those who wish to continue their studies would get Rs 15,000 while those planning to get married will be given Rs 25,000. Those in need of vocational training will get Rs 10,000 for upto three months.

Those in category II A and II B will get Rs 3 lakh on surrender. This will also be given as instalments. As part of the rehabilitation scheme, those who surrender their weapons would be given special rates for the same. While surrendering AK 47 would get Rs 25,000.

The package has also directions to provide housing facilities to the homeless in the three categories.

The government was in the process of formulating a Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation Policy for bringing individuals involved in Maoist activities back to the mainstream. In March first week, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had informed the Assembly that the government has recommended inclusion of districts with Maoist presence in the state in the centre's Security Related Expenditure Scheme.

The state government has listed Malappuram, Wayanad, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur as having Maoist presence. The government has also formed a Unified Command with the Chief Minister as chairman to tackle Left extremist outfits in the tribal areas and to monitor the welfare activities targeting tribal communities, he had said.

On the other hand, there is no need for concern regarding Maoist activities as the ideology was not on the path of growth in Kerala, he said. Maoist presence was reported in the forest regions, especially tribal settlements, in the state. ''The national scenario and the situation in the state are dissimilar however, even of an opposite nature. The tribal situation vis a vis Maoist activities is also different in Kerala. They have not been able to grow roots here,'' he said.

Also, the state government, in a bid to combat the Maoist menace, was in the process of recruiting 75 tribal young men and women to the civil police through the public service commission, the Chief Minister said. The Malappuram district collector's report on the slaying of Maoist leaders in a police encounter Kuppu Devaraj and Ajitha has not contradicted the police claims. ''The Maoists were ready to attack. The police had no alternative,'' Vijayan said.

There was no conclusive evidence that the Maoist ideology was growing in the urban and rural areas of the state. The state government preferred to fight ideology with ideology, he added.