Home States Kerala

Kerala: SIT starts investigation into woman missing, land dealings case

A Special Investigation Team led by Cherthala DySP A G Lal has started investigations on a woman missing case where the alleged victim owned assets worth crores in Kadakkarapilly near Cherthala.

Published: 09th May 2018 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A Special Investigation Team led by Cherthala DySP A G Lal has started investigations on a woman missing case where the alleged victim owned assets worth crores in Kadakkarapilly near Cherthala. The investigation began based on a complaint by her brother, P Praveen Kumar, Padmanivas, Alumkal junction, Kadakarapally.

Lal said the SIT will question some real estate brokers in the coming days. About two months back, Praveen lodged the complaint with the Cherthala police and Home Department demanding an investigation into the disappearance of Bindhu, 44. In the complaint, he alleged real estate brokers swindled assets worth crores after faking Bindhu’s will and other documents, and killed her.

Praveen has been staying in Italy for the past many years. He said Bindhu went to Mumbai to study nursing and rarely visited home. Even when her parents died, she did not attend the funerals. However, a week before their deaths, she visited home and sold off a few assets and took more than 100 sovereigns of gold from the bank locker. After they passed away, she returned and stayed alone in the house, selling  off ancestral property worth crores.

Praveen said in a land deal in 2013 in Ernakulam, Bindhu’s fake driving license and power of attorney were produced in the registrar office. Praveen collected the documents via RTI. The complaint noted Bindhu owned land across Cherthala and Ernakulam, so the real estate brokers killed her after forging documents.DySP A G Lal said a preliminary investigation found suspicious circumstances in the case, following which the SIT was constituted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

CPM blames RSS for  disrupting peace in Kerala; BJP trumpets failure of law and order

drugs, representational image

Demand for high-end drugs rises in Kerala

Shake-up in police top brass; Ashok Yadav Intelligence IG

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion