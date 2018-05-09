Kerala: SIT starts investigation into woman missing, land dealings case

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A Special Investigation Team led by Cherthala DySP A G Lal has started investigations on a woman missing case where the alleged victim owned assets worth crores in Kadakkarapilly near Cherthala. The investigation began based on a complaint by her brother, P Praveen Kumar, Padmanivas, Alumkal junction, Kadakarapally.

Lal said the SIT will question some real estate brokers in the coming days. About two months back, Praveen lodged the complaint with the Cherthala police and Home Department demanding an investigation into the disappearance of Bindhu, 44. In the complaint, he alleged real estate brokers swindled assets worth crores after faking Bindhu’s will and other documents, and killed her.

Praveen has been staying in Italy for the past many years. He said Bindhu went to Mumbai to study nursing and rarely visited home. Even when her parents died, she did not attend the funerals. However, a week before their deaths, she visited home and sold off a few assets and took more than 100 sovereigns of gold from the bank locker. After they passed away, she returned and stayed alone in the house, selling off ancestral property worth crores.

Praveen said in a land deal in 2013 in Ernakulam, Bindhu’s fake driving license and power of attorney were produced in the registrar office. Praveen collected the documents via RTI. The complaint noted Bindhu owned land across Cherthala and Ernakulam, so the real estate brokers killed her after forging documents.DySP A G Lal said a preliminary investigation found suspicious circumstances in the case, following which the SIT was constituted.